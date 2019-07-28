UrduPoint.com
Whole International Community Including US Unanimously Accepted Pakistan's Narrative, Says Qureshi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:00 PM

Whole international community including US unanimously accepted Pakistan's narrative, says Qureshi

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th July, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that whole international community including the United States, has unanimously accepted Pakistan's narrative of peaceful solution to Afghan issue.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said United States has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in Afghan peace process as Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully presented Islamabad's narrative in a very appropriate manner.

Foreign Minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs of terrorist attack on Balochistan and North Waziristan.He said the development process in tribal districts has been started and a large amount of money earmarked in current budget for development in these areas. The Foreign Minister also announced three development projects for Multan.

