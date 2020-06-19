UrduPoint.com
Whole Nation Proud Of Five Sisters Winning Streak In CSS: Punjab Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Whole nation proud of five sisters winning streak in CSS: Punjab energy minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Hailing five sisters who have passed Central Superior Services (CSS) to serve the country, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Friday said the whole nation was proud of their winning streak in the country's most competitive examination.

He, in a video message, said the success story of Malik Rafiq Awan family began back in 2008 when his eldest daughter Laila Sher Malik passed the CSS examination inspiring four younger sisters so strongly that they all later attempted for the competitive examination and passed it with flying colours.

Zuha Malik Sher was the youngest one to make her mark along the winning streak of her elder sisters.

Dr Akhtar Malik said in such a society where people mostly pray for the birth of baby boys, the feats of the five sisters must be an enlightening moment for all those to realize that the daughters were equally important.

He said Sher sisters were an asset of the country and hoped that they would serve the country in the best possible way.

Laila Malik Sher is serving as deputy commissioner income tax in Karachi, Shereen Malik Sher as director NHA in Islamabad, Sassi Malik Sher as deputy executive chief executive officer Chaklala Cantt Rawalpindi, and Marvi Malik Sher additional assistant commissioner Abbotabad. Zuha Malik aspires to join the management group as per reports.

