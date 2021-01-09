UrduPoint.com
Whole Nation Shares Mach Incident Grief: Chief Minister Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 08:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government as well as the whole nation equally shared the grief of the bereaved heirs of Mach tragedy.

In a statement, he said "All our sympathies are with them and we stand beside Hazara community in their time of trial.

" He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Mach tragic incident.

CM regretted that some elements tried to do political point scoring on this tragedy.

This is the time to share the grief and miseries of Hazara community instead of scoring political point, Usman Buzdar added.

