Whole nation stand with Pak army: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Colonies, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan paid a visit to the residence of Shaheed Capt. Yahya Abdul Samad here on Friday.

Talking to the family members the minister paid rich tribute to jawans and officers of Pakistan army who rendered sacrifices of their lives for the sake of the country. Whole nation stand with the Pakistan Army, he added.

He said Kashmir is a core issue between Pakistan and India and implementation of UN resolutions to solve this issue has become necessary.

The international community should also pressurize India to solve the issue and give Kashmiris their right of self-determination," he added.

He denounced Indian atrocities in Kashmir adding that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and it would be liberated from Indian occupation.