UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whole Nation Stand With Pak Army: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:17 AM

Whole nation stand with Pak army: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Minister for Colonies, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan paid a visit to the residence of Shaheed Capt. Yahya Abdul Samad here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Colonies, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan paid a visit to the residence of Shaheed Capt. Yahya Abdul Samad here on Friday.

Talking to the family members the minister paid rich tribute to jawans and officers of Pakistan army who rendered sacrifices of their lives for the sake of the country. Whole nation stand with the Pakistan Army, he added.

He said Kashmir is a core issue between Pakistan and India and implementation of UN resolutions to solve this issue has become necessary.

The international community should also pressurize India to solve the issue and give Kashmiris their right of self-determination," he added.

He denounced Indian atrocities in Kashmir adding that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and it would be liberated from Indian occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Family From

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

6 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

51 minutes ago

Swedish foreign minister Wallstrom resigns

3 minutes ago

Spin legend Abdul Qadir passes away due to cardiac ..

3 minutes ago

FBR changes rules to facilitate SMEs to boost expo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.