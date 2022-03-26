Whole nation stands by PM Imran Khan: Ali Zaidi

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the whole nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the whole nation stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister will surprise Opposition parties after addressing a historic pubic meeting being held Sunday, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition benches would face defeat in no-confidence move because all the coalition partners are united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said.

Opposition party leaders are expressing anxiety due to popularity of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he stated.

The people are not supporting the negative politics and agenda of Opposition parties, he added.

In reply to a question about using official resources for PTI public meeting, he said Zardari, Nawaz and Fazal ur Rehman had made propaganda against the ruling party.

