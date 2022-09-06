UrduPoint.com

Whole Nation Stands United Behind Pakistan Army: Senator Abdul Qayyum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator General (r) Abdul Qayyum Tuesday paid homage to the nation's heros who have sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

On the Defence Day, he said the nation was standing united behind its Armed Forces to defeat internal and external enemies. "On September 6, our brave armed forces had given a clear message of protecting the sovereignty of country, by defeating the enemies," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He also paid homage to the nation heros who have sacrificed their lives for Pakistan, adding, our army men are our greatest asset as they not only offer their precious lives for fighting in battlefields but also remain prepared to face every challenging situation.

As Pakistan is moving towards a path of progress, we should remember supreme sacrifices of these great sons who laid down their lives for our prosperous tomorrow, he added. He also praised the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting for the safety and security of motherland.

While strongly condemning the statement of former PM Imran Khan, he said that Khan gave an immature statements against state institutions which was a shameful act and warned that all attempts regarding provoking people against the government and state institutions would be dealt with iron hands under the country's laws and constitution. "No one will be allowed to drag state institutions into politics for their personal gains", he added.

