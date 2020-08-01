Whole nation stands with people of IIOJK: Shehryar Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said all the members of parliamentary Kashmir committee would visit Line of Control (LoC) on the occasion of Eid ul Azha to assure the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) that the whole nation stood with them at every occasion of happiness and grief.

Talking to ptv, he said all the political parties of the country were united on Kashmir issue and Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support till achieving of their right to self determination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue in the last session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in an effective way.

The whole nation would express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding Indian forces were openly committing human rights violations and it was responsibility of the UN to take notice of it.

Shehryar Afridi said the Kashmir issue was an international armed conflict so it should be resolved as per UN resolutions.

He said India was not ready to allow any international observer to visit the occupied territory.

He stressed on the international community to come forward and play their due role for resolving the Kashmir issue on priority basis because it was the core issue between two nuclear states.