Whole nation stands with Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims : DC Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday said that the whole nation stood by Turkiye and Syria in this hour of difficulty.

He said this during a visit to a camp, established by the district administration for the relief of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

He said, "We are deeply saddened over the large-scale loss of life and property due to the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

DC strongly appealed to the philanthropists to help Turkey in this hour of difficulty so that precious lives could be saved.