Whole Nation Tributes Great Martyrs Of APS Carnage: Pervez Khattak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:22 PM

Whole nation tributes great martyrs of APS carnage: Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday extending his heartfelt tribute for the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre said the tragedy of APS was a great shock and the entire nation was paying homage to the great martyrs

In his message on the anniversary of martyrs of APS Peshawar, the Defence Minister said the little flowers who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on the APS were the martyrs and heroes of the whole nation.

"We pay homage to the courage and fortitude of the parents of the martyred children, and express full solidarity with the APS victim families," Khattak said.

