Whole Society To Play Role In Eliminating Corruption: Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry

Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:16 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry Monday said it was responsibility of the whole society to play its important role in elimination of the menace of corruption and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Chaudhry Monday said it was responsibility of the whole society to play its important role in elimination of the menace of corruption and money laundering.

Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were confining in jail while Avenfield reference was already under proceeding against Maryam Safdar due to solid stance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against corruption, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had done massive corruption and involved in looting the national wealth ruthlessly and both were now using pressure tactics to halt accountability process but they would fail to do so.

He said Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were considering themselves as a British nationals and Maryam Safdar was claiming herself as daughter of the nation and questioned that Sharif family should determine whether they were Pakistani or British.

Replying to a question, he said if PML-N leaders were thinking that "Daily Mail' news story was fabricated then they should challenge it in the British court.

