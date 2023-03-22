Wholesale medicine market issues Ramazan timings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Wholesale Medicines Market on Wednesday issued Ramazan timings for the convenience of customers and retailers alike here.

Wholesale Medicine Market General Secretary, Faisal Rehman, said that the market would be closed by 5:30 pm during the holy month.

He informed that it had been the practice of the market that after Asr prayer, shutters of the shops were down, adding that some suppliers at times work after Iftar keeping in view demand from the retailers.

He informed the markers have 250 shops of it up-to 30 shops deal in dry milk, pampers and herbal medicines for which a drug licence is required while for medicine shops it is mandatory.

Replying to a question about disinformation by some medicine shop owners on the cancellation of Pakistan Day Gaztted Holiday, he clarified the market has been observing all public holidays for a long and added that it would be closed on March 23 for which they had issued the notification.

Replying to another question, he said a rival group of the market had circulated incorrect information on this issue.