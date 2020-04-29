Wholesale prices of fruit, vegetables being monitored regularly: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables were being monitored minutely for keeping balance between supply and demand, and discourage price hike during the holy month of Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that wholesale prices of fruit and vegetables were being monitored minutely for keeping balance between supply and demand, and discourage price hike during the holy month of Ramazan.

He stated this while examining the bidding process of fruit and vegetables during his visit to fruit and vegetables market Sadhar Jhang Road. Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing (EADAM) Abdul Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner visited different sheds of fruits and vegetables market and reviewed the bidding process.

He said that fair profit was right in business activities but exploitations of the consumers would not be allowed. He directed the Market Committee staff for keeping vigil eye on the business activities in the market and said that immediate action should be taken against the elements involved in creating scarcity of essential items through hoardings.

He said that price lists should immediately be issued by adding the reasonable profit in wholesale price so that consumer could procure fruit and vegetables on controlled prices.