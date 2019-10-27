UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wholesaler Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Wholesaler killed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A wholesale dealer was killed while his clerk sustained injuries in the area of Ganjmandi here on Sunday.

According to details, unknown persons shot dead Hamza Shah, a resident of Khyber Agency, while his clerk Yahya sustained injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana took notice and directed SP Rawal Asif Masood to reach the place of incident, who collected evidence from the scene.

The SP told the CPO in a briefing that Hamza Shah was returning back along with his clerk after recovery when unknown persons opened fire on them.

The SP said according to the eyewitnesses and the evidence collected from the crime scene, the accused persons did not snatch away any cash from the victims.

The CPO while issuing directions to the SP, said such incidents were intolerable, adding the incident must be traced out and the accused must also be arrested.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Khyber Agency Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

1 hour ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

3 hours ago

Al Tayer meets Swiss President

3 hours ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.