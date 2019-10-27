Wholesaler killed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A wholesale dealer was killed while his clerk sustained injuries in the area of Ganjmandi here on Sunday.

According to details, unknown persons shot dead Hamza Shah, a resident of Khyber Agency, while his clerk Yahya sustained injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana took notice and directed SP Rawal Asif Masood to reach the place of incident, who collected evidence from the scene.

The SP told the CPO in a briefing that Hamza Shah was returning back along with his clerk after recovery when unknown persons opened fire on them.

The SP said according to the eyewitnesses and the evidence collected from the crime scene, the accused persons did not snatch away any cash from the victims.

The CPO while issuing directions to the SP, said such incidents were intolerable, adding the incident must be traced out and the accused must also be arrested.