Whopping Plantation Imperative To Combat Environmental Pollution, Climate Change: DC

Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak has underscored the need for whopping plantation and preservation of forests resources to combat environmental pollution and climate change's challenges

Addressing a function in connection with Plant for Pakistan Day in Malakand district, he said trees plantation was important for clean and healthy environment and preservation of new plants was vital for controlling environmental pollution, land degradation, social erosion, desertification and challenges posed by climate change.

He said climate of Malakand Division was ideal for afforestation especially for Deodars, Chir pine and others native trees and urged people to participate in the plantation campaign under 10 billion trees afforestation program to achieve the targets of additional one billion trees set by Ministry of Climate Change Islamabad.

Rehan Khattak said trees purify environment and provide clean air to humans by providing oxygen and absorb Corbin Dioxide. He said if ever person plant five trees and properly look after then one billion trees would easily be planted in one year.

The DC said trees plantation was a national obligation and great responsibilities rest on shoulders of all segment of the society to plant maximum trees in their lands, canal sides, graveyards, lawns of houses etc to make the country's lush green.

He said people of Malakand were very hospitable and peace has been returned here after a lot of sacrifices of security forces and people. Rehan said Malakand District would be made model one in terms of development and clean environment.

