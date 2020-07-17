Whopping Rs 17 bn record auction by CDA reflected investor confidence: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said whopping Rs 17 billion record auction by Capital Development Authority (CDA) in last three days in response to PM's construction initiative and incentives reflected investor confidence.

In a tweet, he said besides creation of thousands of jobs, industrial activity will trigger much needed economic activity in times of coronavirus.