(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that whopping trees plantations would immensely help counter effects of climate change and global warming and urged people to plant maximum saplings in order to make the province lush green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that whopping trees plantations would immensely help counter effects of climate change and global warming and urged people to plant maximum saplings in order to make the province lush green.

The chief minister, after inaugurating monsoon tree plantation campaign in the province by planting a sapling in Peshawar, said the climate change was posing different challenges for humans, which could be encountered through massive plantations.

He said over 13.3 million saplings would be planted across the province during the ongoing monsoon campaign.

Mahmood Khan said around one billion plants would be planted in the province in next four years under Plant for Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country lush green. Under plant for Pakistan, a total of one billion trees would be planted across the province.

He said the previous PTI government had planted 1.2 billion plants under billions trees afforestration plantation campaign.

The CM asked people to actively participate in the monsoon tree plantation campaign to overcome environmental and air pollution besides mitigate effects of climate change.