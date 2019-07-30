UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whopping Trees Plantations Vital To Combat Climate Change's Challenges: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:29 PM

Whopping trees plantations vital to combat climate change's challenges: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that whopping trees plantations would immensely help counter effects of climate change and global warming and urged people to plant maximum saplings in order to make the province lush green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that whopping trees plantations would immensely help counter effects of climate change and global warming and urged people to plant maximum saplings in order to make the province lush green.

The chief minister, after inaugurating monsoon tree plantation campaign in the province by planting a sapling in Peshawar, said the climate change was posing different challenges for humans, which could be encountered through massive plantations.

He said over 13.3 million saplings would be planted across the province during the ongoing monsoon campaign.

Mahmood Khan said around one billion plants would be planted in the province in next four years under Plant for Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country lush green. Under plant for Pakistan, a total of one billion trees would be planted across the province.

He said the previous PTI government had planted 1.2 billion plants under billions trees afforestration plantation campaign.

The CM asked people to actively participate in the monsoon tree plantation campaign to overcome environmental and air pollution besides mitigate effects of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

School pupils complete UAE National Service and Re ..

15 minutes ago

Keep city clean on Eid-ul-Azha: Rawalpindi Waste M ..

32 seconds ago

AJK monsoon tree plantation drive to start from A ..

34 seconds ago

UK's Johnson promises Irish Prime Minister no phys ..

35 seconds ago

Rising U19 star Naseem Shah: When talent meets res ..

22 minutes ago

Bannu Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 201 ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.