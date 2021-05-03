A delegation led by Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here Monday at Chief Minister's House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here Monday at Chief Minister's House.

During the meeting, the current situation of COVID-19, health policy, improvement of human resources, health card and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail. The Chief Minister welcomed Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Palitha on his arrival in Balochistan.

He also appreciated the continued support provided by the WHO for the betterment of the public health sector in Pakistan and especially in Balochistan.

Talking about the third wave of coronavirus, the CM expressed concern over its rapid spread in the world, especially in India and Bangladesh, and the serious consequences.

The CM Jam Kamal apprised Dr. Palitha about the steps being taken by the Government of Balochistan for the betterment of the health sector and prevention of coronavirus and said that health plans were being formulated for the betterment of the public health sector in Balochistan.

Teaching hospitals are being set up, similarly, new programs for women have been launched at the district level, he said.

Stressing on the need to work for the betterment of human resources and infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that the present government was pursuing a policy of decentralization in the health sector.

The WHO chief appreciated the move of the Balochistan government to approve the issuance of health cards and said that the health insurance coverage program is a good initiative.

Dr. Palitha said that the focus should be on testing and contact tracing of coronavirus saying that possible assistance would be provided for the strengthening of vaccination centers and PCR labs, improvement of civil hospitals and technical assistance.

Later, the head of the World Health Organization handed over the keys of ambulances and motorcycles donated to the Balochistan Health Department to the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The Chief Minister thanked the head of the World Health Organization and said the World Health Organization's provision of ambulances and motorbikes would further strengthen the Department of Health and could increase logistical strength.

Provincial Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Parliamentary Secretary Mir Sikandar Imrani, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary Health were also present on the occasion.