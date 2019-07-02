UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Who’s Next After Rana Sanaullah?

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:15 PM

Who’s next after Rana Sanaullah?

12 to 13 other figures are also likely to be arrested

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Renowned journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti has predicted that a politician from Sindh is going to be arrested after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

He said that Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also on National Accountability Bureau’s radar. His arrest is also likely in a few days.

The journalist further said that one of the bosses of Rana Sanaullah is also being investigated. Two, three important evidences have already been collected against him, he added.

Other than this, 12 to 13 other figures are also likely to be arrested, he said.

The money looted by these people will be brought back.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting. Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations.

ANF sources said the politician has been arrested and he is being investigated.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah, they said, adding that member of proscribed organization used to travel with PML-N leader.

ANF spokesperson said a heavy amount of drugs was recovered from the vehicle of Rana Sanaullah and a case under narcotics act was registered against PML-N leader.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Faisalabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Rana SanaUllah Vehicle Money From

Recent Stories

Indian Air Force Aircraft Loses Fuel Tank During F ..

15 seconds ago

Cardiovascular risk linked not to weight, but to b ..

16 seconds ago

S. Korea reviewing WHO proposal for N. Korea aid p ..

18 seconds ago

DPO directs for addressing problems of complainant ..

20 seconds ago

Can social interaction predict cognitive decline?

22 seconds ago

Samsung launches Galaxy A80 with rotating camera

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.