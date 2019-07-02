Who’s next after Rana Sanaullah?

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

12 to 13 other figures are also likely to be arrested

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Renowned journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti has predicted that a politician from Sindh is going to be arrested after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

He said that Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also on National Accountability Bureau’s radar. His arrest is also likely in a few days.

The journalist further said that one of the bosses of Rana Sanaullah is also being investigated. Two, three important evidences have already been collected against him, he added.

The money looted by these people will be brought back.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting. Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations.

ANF sources said the politician has been arrested and he is being investigated.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah, they said, adding that member of proscribed organization used to travel with PML-N leader.

ANF spokesperson said a heavy amount of drugs was recovered from the vehicle of Rana Sanaullah and a case under narcotics act was registered against PML-N leader.