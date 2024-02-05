WHO’s `Own a Tree’ initiative fosters strong bond of attachment between children-plants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The unique idea of involving school children in the promotion of green cover by launching an 'Own a Tree’ plantation programme has shown an encouraging response of fostering a strong bond of attachment between minors and the plants planted with their nameplates.

The plantation drive was carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the cooperation of the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by involving school children in planting saplings within the premises of four Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Charsadda district.

“The activity was held on April 7, 2023, in connection with the observance of World Health Day (WHD) April which also marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948,” informed DHO Charsadda, Dr. Farhad Khan.

In all a total of 241 plants of different indigenous species were planted by involving school children who were asked to tag each of the saplings with their nameplate separately to inculcate a sense of ownership in the child’s mind, Dr. Farhad apprised APP.

“Within eight months of the plantation, each child has exhibited responsibility of the ownership of his plant by regularly visiting the site, watering the sapling and cleaning the leaves,” he explained.

The spirit of the programme was fostering attachment between children and trees so that our younger generation should become aware of the importance of green cover and a clean environment for the better health of people, he remarked.

The WHO team and Health Department officials also conducted awareness sessions for the school children, focusing on self-hygiene practices to safeguard themselves from various diseases.

The session was particularly relevant as the main theme of World Health Day 2023 is "Health for All."

The children received detailed information about maintaining healthy practices and adopting a healthy lifestyle, he went on to say.

“Around 80 children who planted saplings at BHU Akhunderi come on a regular basis after attending their school and eagerly visit the tree carrying their nametag,” says Dr. Kashif Jan, Incharge BHU Akhunderi Charsadda.

The children also gets an opportunity of playing in the spacious lawn of the BHU and then spend time on looking after of the growing plant, he informed.

They also show interest in getting the necessary information for the safety and proper growth of the plant from gardener of the BHU.

The plantation activity also developed the attachment of children with BHU of the area as the majority of them also remove litter from the ground, he continued.

The initiative taken by WHO has also been appreciated by locals who are also inspired by observing the lover and care extended by children to plants of their Names, Dr. Kashif remarked.

“By getting involved in the plantation drive, I got the understanding about the importance of trees in the provision of clean environment and protection from floods,” observed Mohsin Ali, a student of sixth grade.

Expressing his views, Mohsin said being a resident of Charsadda district, we have witnessed devastation by floods and wanted to protect our area by planting more and more trees.

Habiba, a minor girl of Primary school, said trees provide us numerous benefits such as shade, oxygen, and protection against flash floods.

By planting a plant, I got the realization that trees are essential for our well-being and I will give full attention to my plant besides growing more trees in the area, shared Habiba.

“The idea of involving youngsters in the plantation by instilling in them a sense of ownership can prove very beneficial in growing trees and can give very good results in the survival of the saplings,” observed Fazal Bacha, Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO).

The majority of plants are of native species like Shesham, palosa, kikar etc which would have better impact on environment.

“WHO is requested to replicate the initiative in other areas and extend it up to the primary school level for involving more students in the plantation and ownership drive,” commented Waqas Afridi, Assistant AC Charsadda who also participated plantation drive.

This is a pilot project and hopefully will be extended to other districts on the basis of its importance and encouraging results, Waqas hoped.

On the upcoming International World Health Day, WHO will again hold an event at the site of a plantation in Charsadda and for encouragement of children will award prizes to those children whose plants are in good condition and grown better, says an official of WHO.

This novel approach to tree planting will have a lasting impact on the community and serve as an inspiration for future environmental initiatives, he added.