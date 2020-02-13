Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing bail plea of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG Scandal remarked, "Who is responsible for disgrace done by NAB after arresting people?Chief Justice, Justice Athar Minallah remarked, " This should also be decided that Chairman NAB has how much authority to issue arrest warrants in the light of evidences"

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing bail plea of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG Scandal remarked, "Who is responsible for disgrace done by NAB after arresting people?Chief Justice, Justice Athar Minallah remarked, " This should also be decided that Chairman NAB has how much authority to issue arrest warrants in the light of evidences".

A two-member divisional bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Pervaiz took up the case for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Barrister Zafarullah from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while prosecutor Jehanzaib Bharwan from NAB appeared before the court.

Judge observed, "To issue wrong arrest warrants is also corruption, NAB should satisfy the court that why was the arrest of suspect necessary? Was he not cooperating in the process of investigation or fleeing from country?Counsel of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi informed the court that his client was arrested upon the photocopy of arrest warrants and he was kept into death cell.Upon It Chief Justice while inquiring from NAB prosecutor observed, "Why you kept Shahid Khaqan Abbasi into death cell? NAB prosecutor said that Shahid Abbasi was in judicial lock up and there was no information of keeping him in death cell.

Barrister Zafarullah further told the court that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is on fifth number among the highest tax payers.

Government of Imran Khan had written a letter to Shahid Abbasi that he should take award upon giving highest tax. He further said that his client didn't do any corruption and not even a single penny of government was spent on LNG Scandal.Government takes money upon every ship mint then how can it be a crime?.

If there is corruption then why does incumbent government too gives terminal contract upon this basis, he said.Upon it investigation officer said that its no happen like that and matters of current terminal has not been finalized till yet.

Court observed NAB should satisfy court with investigation record.Defense Counsel informed the court that NAB is showing personal accounts of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in order to file case against him and it should give record of any company.

Court observed, "NAB should tell that what the reason of arrest was?Upon it NAB prosecutor said that solid evidences were present that's why Abbasi was arrested and till now three approvers have become in this case. Interim reference has been filed. Hearing of the case adjourned till Feb 20.