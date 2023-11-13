(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Amir Muhammad Jogezai on Monday said that the government has taken steps to provide the best healthcare facilities in remote areas of the province with the support of the World Health Organization.

Amir Muhammad Jogezai said that health sector was the priority of the government and was striving hard to provide quality and better health facilities in the province.

He added that coordinated efforts were underway to bring the best medical facilities within the reach of the common man.

Jogezai said that all resources are being utilized to provide better health facilities to the masses of the province.

Balochistan government values the WHO’s partnership and other international partners for their support in providing health facilities, he added.

The minister said that the WHO has provided motorbikes, essential medical equipment, medicines and vehicle services to the Health Department of Balochistan.

World Health Organization’s (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala handed over the motorbikes, essential medical equipment, medicines and vehicles to Health Minister Balochistan Dr.

Amir Muhammad Jogizai and Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan at EPI headquarter.

Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that the Balochistan government faced new challenges during the COVID-19 and Congo epidemics.

The Health Department of Balochistan took effective measures to control the Covid and Congo epidemic besides re-strategizing away from traditional medical services, he added.

Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala said that the WHO would support the health department to conduct training on infection prevention control in hospitals.

He added that the WHO would also provide technical and logistical support in the provision of medical facilities to 160 health facilities to strengthen the health system in Balochistan.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said the WHO Pakistan, is striving to provide quality and better health facilities in the province.

Abdullah said that the provision of health facilities at the district level is among the top priorities of the provincial government.

The process of providing better medical services through effective reforms will be felt by the common man, he added.