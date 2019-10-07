Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz had been using the SIM card of her secretary Saima Farooq in judicial custody of National Accountability Bureau, a local private TV channel revealed

According to media reports, the NAB officials expressed serious concerns over use and recovery of cell phonon from Maryam Nawaz, and fleered at her saying that “you were pretending to be a leader but your actions are like the pickpockets,”.

Maryam Nawaz, the reports said, had frequently been using cell phone in the NAB’s lock up and was in contact with her father Nawaz Sharif in Kotlakhpat jail. The sources also said that Nawaz Sharif was also using the cell phone in prison and was in contact with the diplomats and that his cell phone had also been recovered.

They said that after recovering cell phone from Maryam Nawaz the data of the phone was being recovered. On other hand, the investigation officer and security guards deputed there have also been transferred while Prison department authorities shared a clarification that no cell phone was recovered from Maryam Nawaz and that no one was using it in the jails.

A strong criticism of the political rivals has begun against PML-N, especially against its vice president Maryam Nawaz. Aleem Khan, senior PTI lawmaker, said it is not just Maryam but her ancestors were also pickpockets.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that Maryam Nawaz’s cell phone was recovered from the jail and very interesting information had been collected from it. “The data of all those people who were in contact with Maryam Nawaz is there in the phone,” said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a triumphant way.

However, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad did not reveal name of any person. It may be mentioned here that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was in judicial custody of NAB, and soon after the news of cell recovery surfaced, the jail authorities issued a clarification and said that there was no cell phone in the jail and thus no phone was recovered from Maryam Nawaz.