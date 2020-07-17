WHO,UNICEF warn of decline in vaccinations during COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF on Thursday warned of an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world

This is due to disruptions in the delivery and uptake of immunization services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new data shared by WHO and UNICEF.

It added these disruptions threaten to reverse hard-won progress to reach more children and adolescents with a wider range of vaccines, which has already been hampered by a decade of stalling coverage.

The latest data on vaccine coverage estimates from WHO and UNICEF for 2019 shows that improvements such as the expansion of the HPV vaccine to 106 countries and greater protection for children against more diseases are in danger of lapsing.

Preliminary data for the first four months of 2020 points to a substantial drop in the number of children completing three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3). This is the first time in 28 years that the world could see a reduction in DTP3 coverage the marker for immunization coverage within and across countries.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 30 measles vaccination campaigns were or are at risk of being cancelled, which could result in further outbreaks in 2020 and beyond.

According to a new UNICEF, WHO and Gavi pulse survey, conducted in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control, the Sabin Vaccine Institute and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, three quarters of the 82 countries that responded reported COVID-19 related disruptions in their immunization programmes as of May 2020.

The reasons for disrupted services vary. Even when services are offered, people are either unable to access them because of reluctance to leave home, transport interruptions, economic hardships, restrictions on movement, or fear of being exposed to people with COVID-19.

Many health workers are also unavailable because of restrictions on travel or redeployment to COVID response duties as well as a lack of protective equipment.

Progress on immunization coverage was stalling before COVID-19 hit, at 85 per cent for DTP3 and measles vaccines. The likelihood that a child born today will be fully vaccinated with all the globally recommended vaccines by the time she reaches the age of 5 is less than 20 per cent.

In 2019, nearly 14 million children missed out on life-saving vaccines such as measles and DTP3. Most of these children live in Africa and are likely to lack access to other health services. Two-thirds of them are concentrated in 10 middle- and low-income countries.

Regional coverage for the third dose of DTP in South Asia has increased by 12 percentage points over the last 10 years, notably across Nepal and Pakistan.

It added as the global health community attempts to recover lost ground due to COVID-19 related disruptions, UNICEF and WHO are supporting countries in their efforts to re-imagine immunization and build back better through restoring services so countries can safely deliver routine immunization services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that they are also supporting countries by adhering to hygiene and physical distancing recommendations and providing protective equipment to health workers, helping health workers communicate actively with caregivers to explain how services have been reconfigured to ensure safety, rectifying coverage and immunity gaps and expanding routine services to reach missed communities, where some of the most vulnerable children live.