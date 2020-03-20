Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2020) The government is charging eight per cent tax on every medical test including Coronavirus from the private laboratories despite tall claims to defeat it collectively, the sources said here on Friday.

With increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, there is a rush and burden at public hospitals. People have intended to private labs for their timely test but the the labs are complaining that the government is charging 8 per cent on every single medical test including Coronavirus.

“You know, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to fight it collectively; we are fighting the same war but there is no relief for us,” said Abdul Aziz, a lab attendant near Jinnah Hospital. “Many people are there who can’t pay but they need test for Coronavirus,” he said, adding that his lab conducted many tests free of charge.

“What we can do when the government is charging every single medical test at the lab?,” Aziz questions. “At least Coronavirust test should be tax free,”.

The government, he states, has neither announced any health policy nor any package for the labs for conducting tests of Coronavirus patients.

Some reports are circulating on social media which state that Coronavirus tests are being heavily charged.

“These labs could be very helpful in this ongoing war against Coronavirus,” said Abdul Aziz. He stated that had the labs conducted free tests if the government would have announced any relief for them.

The US government also announced $1 million package for Pakistan to fight against Coronavirus.

World Bank and Asian Development Bank also provided funds to the government in this regard.

However, there is no relief package for the private labs doing the same job at this difficult time of Coronavirus.

A government official seeking anonymity said that there was no concession for the private labs providing their services in this fight against Coronavirus. He said the private labs contributing at this moment must be given some concession.

“At least tax on Coronavirus tests should be exempted,” said Ali Ahmad, a pathologist of private lab said.

“The government officials threat us to shut down our labs if we fail to pay 8 per cent tax on the tests we conduct,” said Haneef Khan, a lab attendant at a private hospital adjacent to Mayo Hospital.

In response to Coronavirus, numbers of governments are there which offered free test and treatment to their citizens.

According to media reports, Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) put Robert Redfield through an intense round of questions on Thursday, the grand result of which was the Center for Disease Control director saying coronavirus diagnostic tests will be made free for all Americans.

South Korea also announced free test and treatment of Coronavirus patients.

Similarly, the citizens have access to free tests and treatment of Coronavirus in Germany.

At least 10,400 people have died and over 250 are infected of Coronavirus around the globe, calling a worldwide emergency.