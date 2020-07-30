Why did Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza step down?

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that both Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza did not resign voluntarily rather they were asked to step down for different reasons.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Miraza, the Special Assistants to Prime Minister, resigned from their posts, triggering an interesting debate on media that why they stepped down.

The public was curious about the decisions of Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza that why did they tender their resignation.

The sources said that both Special Assistants neither tendered their resignation by their own will rather they were asked to step down as both could not satisfy Prime Minister Imran Khan in terms of their performance in their respective areas.

The Sources said that Tania Aidrus had established her own Digital Foundation which was not in the knowledge of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tania said that NGO was the major cause of conflict. However, she was not drawing any monetary benefits from it.

On other hand, the family of Aidrus also pressurized her to quit the job after controversy over her dual nationality appeared on national media.

Whereas Dr. Zafar Mirza was concerned he was facing an inquiry for his alleged role in import of medicines and recent hike in the price of drugs.

The sources said that Dr. Zafar Mirza could not satisfy about the recent hike in medicines. However, the health officials said that he was not directly responsible for the price hike.

Mirza had earlier offered to quit but he was asked to step down on Wednesday (yesterday). They said that the performance of the other Special Assistants and Advisors was also being examined and action would be taken against them after review was completed.

Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza, however, said that they stepped down from their posts just because of public pressure.