Why Dr.Awan is silent?

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan who was much eager to address a press conference on the next day of her removal from the office is waiting for the right moment to speak up, the sources close to her said here on Saturday.

Dr. Awan who used to address the nation at least once for every day has totally disappeared from the mainstream media. However, people are still looking to her to come out and share what the actual thing was there which took her out from the power corridors.

“She is silent by her own will or someone has asked her to stay mum about removal from the office of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting,” said Azam Khan, a resident of Samanabad area in Lahore. Azam Khan who is working for PPP at the union council level in the area says that the truth must known to everyone.

“People just surprised to know the reason of her removal as to why she was sent home packed,” he said, adding that the reasons should come out.

“Dr. Awan should come out and tell the people as she is a strong lady,” he went on to say.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan sent invitation to media houses regarding her press conference at Islamabad Press Club but suddenly she cancelled the press conference and decided to stay mum.

The invitation sent by Dr. Awan showed that she wanted to bring the facts to the public but for the reasons best known to her she could not address the press conference which was taking place right the other day of her removal.

However, the sources close to the former MNA and Special Assistant to PM on information and Broadcasting are of the view that she was waiting for the right moment to share the facts with the public.

It may be mentioned here that some say that she was removed due to corruption while others are of the view that the PM was not satisfy with her performance.