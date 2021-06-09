Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra asks DISCOs

(@fidahassanain)

NEPRA has has directed CEOs of all DISCOs and KE to appear before it on Friday to explain the causes of excessive load-shedding is being done in the country and what the remedial measures could be taken to eliminate the excessive load-shedding.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of excessive load-shedding faced by the consumers throughout the country.

In a statement issued today said that all the Distribution Companies including KE under the relevant provisions of their licenses are obligated to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the consumers.

It said, to explore the actual reasons and to address them, NEPRA has directed the Chief Executive Officers of all DISCOs and KE to appear before the NEPRA on Friday and apprise them regarding actual causes and remedial measures taken by them to eliminate the excessive load shedding.

Hours long loadshedding in cities of Punjab and Sindh have paralyzed the system. In rural areas, people were facing 17 to 18 hours long load-shedding and they could not sleep well during the night. In day time, the businesses were badly affected by the load-shedding. In Urban areas, at least seven to eight hours load-shedding is being done. Karachi has been witnessing the worst situation for last couple of weeks and the same situation is in southern Punjab’ cities.

Earlier today, Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in National Assembly, strongly criticized the government over hours’ long load-shedding. He said there was excessive electricity but even then load shedding was happening in the country.