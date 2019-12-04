UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Why Govt Is Silent On Indian Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir, Asks PML-N Leader Ahsan Iqbal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:18 PM

Why govt is silent on Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, asks PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal

Foreign Minister Qureshi failed to give answer to the answer of PML-N leader who said that they took up the matter before the entire world community.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2019) PML-N senior leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal came down hard upon ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, saying that why the government was not asserting pressure on India despite that Kashmiri people were living under curfew for last four months.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Kashmiri people had continuously been facing curfew in Occupied valley but the government was sitting mum and doing nothing for them. He lashed out at the government for poor foreign policy and said that there was curfew in Occupied Kashmir for last four months. He expressed these views during his speech in the National Assembly.

The ongoing session of the National Assembly will continue till Dec 20.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Indian forces had been killing innocent Kashmiri people and raping women in the occupied valley.

The entire world condemned the Indian atrocities inside Occupied Kashmir but the government was silent.

However, Foreign Miniser Shah Mehmood Qureshi tried to oppose the stance of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal but could not give satisfactory answer that why his government was going soft with India despite that there was curfew in the occupied valley for last four months. He said European union and many international organizations took notice of atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. Qureshi said that the parliament properly responded to Indian on her August 5th step of revoking special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The details to follow….

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Occupied Kashmir World Ahsan Iqbal Shah Mehmood Qureshi Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Parliament European Union August Women Government

Recent Stories

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegation vi ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Israeli Occupation’s Decision t ..

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at PM Khan, says assets ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan facing crisis after crisis: PBIF

24 minutes ago

NTSAarranged get togetherto pay rich tribute to re ..

27 minutes ago

ICC appoints match officials for Pakistan v Sri La ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.