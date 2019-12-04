Why govt is silent on Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, asks PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Minister Qureshi failed to give answer to the answer of PML-N leader who said that they took up the matter before the entire world community.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2019) PML-N senior leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal came down hard upon ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, saying that why the government was not asserting pressure on India despite that Kashmiri people were living under curfew for last four months.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Kashmiri people had continuously been facing curfew in Occupied valley but the government was sitting mum and doing nothing for them. He lashed out at the government for poor foreign policy and said that there was curfew in Occupied Kashmir for last four months. He expressed these views during his speech in the National Assembly.

The ongoing session of the National Assembly will continue till Dec 20.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Indian forces had been killing innocent Kashmiri people and raping women in the occupied valley.

The entire world condemned the Indian atrocities inside Occupied Kashmir but the government was silent.

However, Foreign Miniser Shah Mehmood Qureshi tried to oppose the stance of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal but could not give satisfactory answer that why his government was going soft with India despite that there was curfew in the occupied valley for last four months. He said European union and many international organizations took notice of atrocities of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. Qureshi said that the parliament properly responded to Indian on her August 5th step of revoking special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The details to follow….