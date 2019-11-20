Why nation should pay tax when PM himself is tax evader: Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said why the nation will pay tax when Prime Minister (PM) himself is tax evader

She held one who has searched three generations of his political rivals is himself escaping from scrutiny.

She demanded of PM to show his children and his present and former wives assets by addressing the nation.She remarked who keeps on calling other thieves himself is thief.

Imran Khan paid only Rs 4.7 million tax during 36 years. Imran Khan should allow the scrutiny of his 23 secret bank accounts."Imran Khan : now the slogan of calling others "thief, thief" will not work . Now scrutiny will take place, she observed.She stated that Imran Khan paid only Rs 103763 tax during 2017. When PM will be thief then why the nation pays tax, she added.