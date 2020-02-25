UrduPoint.com
Why Nawaz Sharif's Reports From England Not Being Forwarded, Asks Fawad Ch

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Why Nawaz Sharif's reports from England not being forwarded, asks Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Tuesday asked that why former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical reports from England are not being handed over to the government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Tuesday asked that why former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical reports from England are not being handed over to the government.

The federal minister took to Twitter and said the only apparent reason is that the medical tests conducted in England are different from those carried out in Pakistan and the British doctors are hesitating in declaring Nawaz Sharif critically ill.Fawad Chaudhry maintained that it implies the medical tests conducted by the Punjab government were suspicious and the provincial regime should hold an inquiry in these circumstances to inspect the health department, laboratory and doctors' connivance with Sharif family and bring forth complete facts before people."

