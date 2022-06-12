Why Pakistan was on verge of bankruptcy despite PTI took 76 pc highest loan of history: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the Finance Minister of "Tabdeeli Sarkar" had admitted that the PTI had borrowed 80 percent, rather it had taken 76 percent of the entire loan taken by Pakistan since its creation.

In a tweet, she said they should be asked why the country was on the brink of bankruptcy despite the then rulers had taken record loan.

She said they should tell the nation if the loan was taken to improve the national economy or run the kitchen of Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan.