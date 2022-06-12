UrduPoint.com

Why Pakistan Was On Verge Of Bankruptcy Despite PTI Took 76 Pc Highest Loan Of History: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Why Pakistan was on verge of bankruptcy despite PTI took 76 pc highest loan of history: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the Finance Minister of "Tabdeeli Sarkar" had admitted that the PTI had borrowed 80 percent, rather it had taken 76 percent of the entire loan taken by Pakistan since its creation.

In a tweet, she said they should be asked why the country was on the brink of bankruptcy despite the then rulers had taken record loan.

She said they should tell the nation if the loan was taken to improve the national economy or run the kitchen of Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Aurangzeb Bani Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

5 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

15 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

15 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

15 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.