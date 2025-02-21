WIBCON 2025 Empowers Women In Leadership And Business
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Society for Training and Development (PSTD) hosted its flagship event, the Women in Business and Leadership Conference 2025 (WIBCON), at a local hotel on Friday.
The mega learning event brought together aspiring leaders, industry professionals, and business experts for a dynamic, full-day experience. Focused on empowering students and young professionals — especially women — the conference provided essential insights, skills, and confidence to help them thrive in leadership roles and entrepreneurial pursuits.
According to a press release, women play a vital role in driving economic growth and innovation in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. However, many still face significant challenges in breaking barriers and securing leadership positions. To bridge this gap, the PSTD, in collaboration with the Women Development Centre Sargodha and Idea Think Tank, organised a dynamic platform for young professionals to engage in insightful discussions, gain practical knowledge, and connect with accomplished industry experts.
A key highlight of the conference was the participation of 26 students from the University of Sargodha, who benefited from hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their leadership and business acumen. The event featured workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, equipping attendees with essential industry insights and business skills.
The students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha; Dr. Nargis Abbas from the Women Development Centre, Sargodha; Professor Uzma Ashiq Awan, Associate Professor at the University of Sargodha; representatives from the University of Punjab, Lahore; the Idea Think Tank team, especially Mehwish Khan; and journalist Suleman Abid. They described the conference as a transformative experience that deepened their understanding of modern business dynamics and inspired them to explore new career pathways in leadership and entrepreneurship.
