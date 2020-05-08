Wide breach in 8-R canal in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A 35 feet breach in 8-R canal inundated the vast area at Faqirwali which also affected the standing crops.

According to details, breach occurred in 8-R canal and submerged the vast area.

The locals reached the spot to plug the breach on self-help basis. Plugging of the breach work is in progress till the filing of this news item. The people of the area also expressedtheir concern for not taking necessary measures by the department concerned to plug thebreach.