Wide range search operation launched in border area

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :A wide range search operation has been launched in the border area suburbs and suburbs adjacent to the city, Police has confirmed here Saturday.

During the wide range of search operations in and around Peshawar city, different police units are taking part in the operation.

The police teams are being assisted by security agencies in the operation.

The SSP led the operations with Elite Force Al-Badak Unit, Rapid Response Unit and Bomb Disposal Unite teams are also participating in the operation.

Search operations are being conducted against suspects and criminal elements in the areas. Local leaders are also assisting the police party in the operation.