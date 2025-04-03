Wide Space Available To Increase Trade Relations With US: Rizwan Sheikh
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Thursday said that a wide space is available to increase trade relations with United States
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Thursday said that a wide space is available to increase trade relations with United States.
We have trade partnership with the US and there are opportunities to enhance these ties in near future,
he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about new tariff imposed on different countries by US, he said, we will have discussion with representative of US for Trade regarding the matter. Pakistan, he said has desired to have constructive diplomatic relationship with US.
We want to bring improvement in business and trade relations with US, he stated.
