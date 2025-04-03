Open Menu

Wide Space Available To Increase Trade Relations With US: Rizwan Sheikh

Published April 03, 2025

Pakistan's Ambassador to United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Thursday said that a wide space is available to increase trade relations with United States

We have trade partnership with the US and there are opportunities to enhance these ties in near future,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about new tariff imposed on different countries by US, he said, we will have discussion with representative of US for Trade regarding the matter. Pakistan, he said has desired to have constructive diplomatic relationship with US.

We want to bring improvement in business and trade relations with US, he stated.

