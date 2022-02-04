UrduPoint.com

Widening Of Mansehra Road Project To Start Soon: Mushtaq Ghani

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Widening of Mansehra road project to start soon: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Khurram Agha Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon and discussed the developmental plans of Abbottabad in detail.

On this occasion, the widening of Mansehra road from Qalandar Abad Interchange to APS on the special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, also came under discussion.

The Chairman NHA said that the National Highway Authority was working expeditiously on the feasibility of this project and it would be included in the next PSDP.

The Speaker KP issued special instructions to Commissioner Hazara to complete PC-1 for land purchase as soon as possible and send it to NHA.

On the occasion, Muhammad Khurram Agha briefed the Speaker and Ali Khan Jadoon about other ongoing development projects in Abbottabad.

He further said that work on Ayub Bridge is in full swing and it would be opened for the public by April. Completion of the bridge will help control traffic volume in the region, he told.

The widening of the National Highway from Hassan Abdal to Mansehra was also discussed in detail and the dignitaries were informed that the NHA is working on the project feasibility of the road widening project from Hassan Abdal to Mansehra.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Road Traffic Mansehra April NHA From

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

47 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivoâ€™s V23e? Letâ€™s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>