Widening of Mansehra road project to start soon: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Khurram Agha Friday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon and discussed the developmental plans of Abbottabad in detail.

On this occasion, the widening of Mansehra road from Qalandar Abad Interchange to APS on the special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, also came under discussion.

The Chairman NHA said that the National Highway Authority was working expeditiously on the feasibility of this project and it would be included in the next PSDP.

The Speaker KP issued special instructions to Commissioner Hazara to complete PC-1 for land purchase as soon as possible and send it to NHA.

On the occasion, Muhammad Khurram Agha briefed the Speaker and Ali Khan Jadoon about other ongoing development projects in Abbottabad.

He further said that work on Ayub Bridge is in full swing and it would be opened for the public by April. Completion of the bridge will help control traffic volume in the region, he told.

The widening of the National Highway from Hassan Abdal to Mansehra was also discussed in detail and the dignitaries were informed that the NHA is working on the project feasibility of the road widening project from Hassan Abdal to Mansehra.