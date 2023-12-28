Widespread fog forces road closures across key routes, Travel disruptions unfold: NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) In a recent development, dense fog has blanketed several major highways, disrupting travel plans and prompting authorities to close multiple stretches for the safety of commuters.

According to NHMP public relations officer, the dense fog disrupted traffic on major motorways and highways on 27th December, Lahore-Islamabad Motorway M-2 from Faizpur Interchange at KM 1147 to Darkhana at KM 918, and various other segments, including Mehmood Booti to Sambrial Main toll Plaza and Thokar Niaz Baig to Kotmomin, have been shut down due to poor visibility on both north and southbound lanes.

The situation has led to strategic diversions, with traffic on the south side being rerouted from Sheikupura at KM 47, Khanqah Dogran at KM 82, and Balkasar at KM 266. These diversions aimed to guide travelers away from the areas most affected by the thick fog, ensuring a safer journey.

Additionally, significant portions from Sher Shah at KM 772 to Zahir Pir at KM 595 and Islamabad main toll plaza to Kot Momin (for HTVs only) at KM 163 are inaccessible due to poor visibility, impacting both south and northbound lanes.

The fog has significantly hampered visibility in various regions, with areas like Kharian to Kala Shah Kako witnessing visibility as low as 0 to 30 meters. Other regions, such as Kassowal Bridge to Musafir Khana and Jinnah Terminal Beat-12 to Meer Dad Mafi, report visibility ranging from 50 to 100 meters.

As the situation unfolds, commuters are advised to exercise caution, stay updated on road closures, and consider alternative routes where necessary. The safety measures implemented by authorities aim to mitigate potential accidents and ensure the well-being of all road users.