Open Menu

Widespread Fog Forces Road Closures Across Key Routes, Travel Disruptions Unfold: NHMP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Widespread fog forces road closures across key routes, Travel disruptions unfold: NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) In a recent development, dense fog has blanketed several major highways, disrupting travel plans and prompting authorities to close multiple stretches for the safety of commuters.

According to NHMP public relations officer, the dense fog disrupted traffic on major motorways and highways on 27th December, Lahore-Islamabad Motorway M-2 from Faizpur Interchange at KM 1147 to Darkhana at KM 918, and various other segments, including Mehmood Booti to Sambrial Main toll Plaza and Thokar Niaz Baig to Kotmomin, have been shut down due to poor visibility on both north and southbound lanes.

The situation has led to strategic diversions, with traffic on the south side being rerouted from Sheikupura at KM 47, Khanqah Dogran at KM 82, and Balkasar at KM 266. These diversions aimed to guide travelers away from the areas most affected by the thick fog, ensuring a safer journey.

Additionally, significant portions from Sher Shah at KM 772 to Zahir Pir at KM 595 and Islamabad main toll plaza to Kot Momin (for HTVs only) at KM 163 are inaccessible due to poor visibility, impacting both south and northbound lanes.

The fog has significantly hampered visibility in various regions, with areas like Kharian to Kala Shah Kako witnessing visibility as low as 0 to 30 meters. Other regions, such as Kassowal Bridge to Musafir Khana and Jinnah Terminal Beat-12 to Meer Dad Mafi, report visibility ranging from 50 to 100 meters.

As the situation unfolds, commuters are advised to exercise caution, stay updated on road closures, and consider alternative routes where necessary. The safety measures implemented by authorities aim to mitigate potential accidents and ensure the well-being of all road users.

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Motorway Road Traffic Guide Kharian Kot Momin Sambrial December All From

Recent Stories

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

32 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

33 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

33 minutes ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

33 minutes ago
 Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

33 minutes ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

1 hour ago
Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

1 hour ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

1 hour ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

1 hour ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

1 hour ago
 SAU issued list of successful candidates for admis ..

SAU issued list of successful candidates for admissions

1 hour ago
 Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of IIOJK's ..

Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of IIOJK's special status exposes India's ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan