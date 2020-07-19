Widespread monsoon afforestration campaign under Pant for Pakistan launched in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department Sunday launched widespread monsoon afforestation campaign under "Plant for Pakistan" to bring maximum areas under plantations with the help of farmers, public, NGOs and national buildings departments to offset the growing effects of climate change.

The afforestation campaign was also started in merged areas where plants of different species were being sown with the help of tribal people, farmers and Government departments.

In this connection, a function was help at Khyber tribal district where monsoon plantation has formally been inaugurated.

Divisional Forest Officer, Khyber, Fazal Elahi said over four million saplings would be planted during monsoon in the district.

He said Pakistan was blessed to have 12 diverse ecological zones and it was a national obligation to preserve and protect the natural systems and its flora and fauna for future generation.

He clarified that there was no shortage of saplings in Khyber and sufficient stock was available in forest department nurseries to fulfil people and farmers' needs.

Elahi urged masses to plant at least two plants and properly look after then 420 million saplings would be planted in the country during monsoon.

Similarly, a similar function was held at Nowshera Police Line where DPO Najmul Hasaan and DFO Gulzar Khan inagurated monsoon plantation.

DFO Gulzar Khan said plantation was an easiest way to combat climate change challenges.

Billions Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP) has been proved an oasis for thousands of jobless labourers and daily wagers during COVID-19 lockdown.

Approximately, 66,291 jobless workers were provided green jobs in 10BTAP after they lost employment during the lockdown in the country.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 22,000 green jobs were provided to labourers and daily wagers, 17,391 in Punjab, 3,500 in Balochistan, 11,900 in Sindh, 3,000 in Gilgit Baltistan and 8500 in Azad Kashmir.

He said these labourers were given jobs in tube and bare-rooted nurseries, forests enclosures, watering new plantations, mobalization of public for afforestation, spring plantation and protection of jungles programs.

DFO Gulzar said each labourer was paid Rs15,000 per month, adding all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 were ensured for safety of labourers at workplaces besides provision of masks and maintaining social distancing.

First phase of BTAP was launched in 2014 under which over 1.20 billion saplings were planted on 2,30,000 hectare and 4,509 forests enclosures, which registered a record six percent increase in KP's total forest areas i.e. 26.3 pc in 2018 against 20.3pc in 2013.

Under the project, 10 new small and big jungles were raised in the province including Ghari Chandan Peshawar where more than 3.2 million plants on 32,000 hactares land were sown to control pollution, temperatures and provide better livelihood to labourers.

Keeping in view of the enormous success of first phase of BTAP, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched 10BTAP in 2018 under which 10 billion saplings would be planted in all four provinces inclouding additional one billion plants in KP by 2023.

Under 10BTAP, at least 70 per cent plantation would be carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 30 percent in merged areas (erstwhile Fata) where vast lands were available for afforestation.

Green Stimulus package has recently been approved by the Prime Minister to create jobs opportunities for thousands of labourers and daily wagers affected by COVID-19 lockdown.

Under the package, a 'Green Nigehabaan' initiative would be launched to provide employment to youth and daily wage earners by making them a part of 10BTAP campaign.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently announced establishment of 15 national parks under the Protected Areas Initiative Project (PAIP) worth Rs4 billion in next three years that would make Pakistan a land of forests, wildlife and ecotourism.

Under PAIP, nine new state-of-the-art national parks would be set up in the country including Khyber Pakthunkhwa and six others would be strengthened and equipped with all modern facilities to protect wildlife and forests resources.

Community participation would be ensured for success of these pro- labourers and environment friendly projects besides accomplishment of targets under "Clean and Green Pakistan."