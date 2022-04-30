UrduPoint.com

Widespread Protests Against Power Crisis In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Widespread protests against power crisis in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :There is no end to people's resentment against the electricity crisis in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir which has made their living miserable forcing them to stage protests at various places across the territory against authorities' failure to control the unscheduled power cuts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, residents of Batmaloo area of Srinagar lodged a strong protest against the non-availability of electricity and said that the IIOJK administration has failed to provide power to the people especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Talking to media, a group of women protesters said the people at helm have miserably failed to provide basic necessities like power and water to the people of Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Women's Wing said the power crisis in the territory is deepening with each passing day, saying people are seeing no relief from unscheduled outages.

This was said by the party's Women's Wing functionaries in a protest held in Srinagar against the worst ever and pervasive power crisis in Kashmir.

Led by the party's Women's Wing president Shameema Firdous, the protesting Women's Wing functionaries raised placards demanding relief from the unscheduled power cuts and unsteady water supply.

Traders of different markets in Jammu under the banner of Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market (TFW NM) held a protest demonstration against the 15 to 18 hours power cut in the Jammu region, particularly in the Ware House Nehru Market. The protest was led by Deepak Gupta, president TFWHNM.

They came down heavily on the administration for the worst power crisis, warning the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the situation before it further worsens.

High Court Bar Association, Jammu wing, held a meeting under the chairmanship of M.K. Bhardwaj, president of the Association, regarding the unscheduled electricity curtailment in Jammu province.

During the meeting, Bhardwaj strongly condemned the administration for its inaction, which he said has failed even in providing the basic essential services to the people of Jammu province due to which the general public is suffering very badly in this hot summer.

