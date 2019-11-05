Widespread rain-dust/thunderstorm expected at scattered places

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Widespread rain-dust/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall) is expected in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper/central Punjab on Wednesday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center Islamabad, Widespread rain-dust/ thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in districts of south Punjab.

Snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas are also expected during the period.

According to synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country tonight and will affect upper and central parts of the country during next two to three days.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours.

Lowest Minimum Recorded Temperatures: Kalam, Skardu 0°C and Gupis01°C.