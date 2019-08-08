UrduPoint.com
Widespread Rain Forecast In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

The Met office has forecast widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Punjab province including its capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met office has forecast widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Punjab province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

Rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions while isolated heavy rain falls are also expected in DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, the Met office said.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, scattered rains occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan and DG Khan divisions while weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the province.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degree celsius in the city.

