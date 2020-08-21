Widespread rain in Hazara, blocks KKH and other roads

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Once again land sliding and flash flood triggered by the heavy downpour blocked Main Mansehra road Abbottabad, Karakoram Highway (KKH) and many other roads of upper Hazara division.

In Havelian, Abbottabad, Qalandar Abad and Mansehra KKH were blocked at several places by the flash flood and thousands of the vehicles were trapped in the water, traffic was jammed for hours.

Electricity transmission lines and telecommunication system badly damaged by the heavy rain followed by the thunderstorm in most parts of the Hazara division. Several link roads all over the region were disconnected by the flash flood and land sliding.

In Abbottabad city flash flood once again brought on the roads and also entered in houses, water also swept the furniture and household items in several parts of the city. Main KKH, Muree Road, Kakul road, Mandian, Supply Bazaar and Link road Abbottabad turning other residential localities into virtual cesspools.

Numerous thoroughfares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani, Mansehra, Battagram and Kaghan valley have been destroyed by the heavy rain, land sliding, and flash-flood.

Despite a month-long drive for the cleaning of sewerage lines those were chocked by both Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Cantonment board Abottabad (CBA) in Kehal, Link Road, Mandian Supply Bazar, and Sir Syed Colony flash flood water entered in the houses and road.

In Mansehra, district structures collapsed and other incidents triggered by windstorm coupled with heavy rain. The windstorm also lifted off the house roofs in different parts of Mansehra district, fortunately, no causality was reported.

More rain and thunderstorms are forecasted by the metrological department during the next 24 hours in the Hazara division particularly in the upper parts of the region which would trigger more flood and land sliding.