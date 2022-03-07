Widespread rain, snow likely in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar forecast widespread rain-thunderstorms and snow over the hills during the next 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Monday that widespread rain-thunderstorm and snow is expected in Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper, and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Mardan and Swabi districts.

While scattered rain-thunderstorm and snow is also expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, and Orakzai districts with an occasional gap.

During the last 24 hours, the rain was recorded in Kakul 56 mm, Dir 41 mm, Balakot 38 mm, Cherat 29 mm, Kalam and Drosh 24 mm each, Chitral 22 mm, Tirah 19 mm, DIKhan 16 mm, Saidu Sharif, and Malamjaba 14 mm each, Mirkhani 13 mm, Landi Kotal 12 mm, Pattan 11 mm, Timergara 10 mm, Mohmand Dam 03 mm, Peshawar, Takht Bhai and Parachinar 02 mm each and Bannu 01 mm. Snow 03 inches was recorded at Kalam.