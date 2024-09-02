Widespread rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Met Office on Monday forecast widespread rains with thunderstorm for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 03, 04 and warned urban flooding in low lying areas and land sliding in hilly areas.

According to the Met Office mainly cloudy and humid weather would prevail in most parts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours while rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are expected in Swat, Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, DI Khan, Tank and North and South Waziristan districts.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had warned the district governments that the heavy rains would increase flow in local nullahs and streams in Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi and cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Nowshera and Peshawar.

It also warned landslides would disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell and affect daily routines, weak structures and issued instructions to the deputy commissioners and all concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses, any damages to property.