Open Menu

Widespread Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Widespread rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Met Office on Monday forecast widespread rains with thunderstorm for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 03, 04 and warned urban flooding in low lying areas and land sliding in hilly areas.

According to the Met Office mainly cloudy and humid weather would prevail in most parts of the province during next 24 to 48 hours while rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls are expected in Swat, Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Bajaur, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, DI Khan, Tank and North and South Waziristan districts.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had warned the district governments that the heavy rains would increase flow in local nullahs and streams in Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Nowshera, Swabi and cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Nowshera and Peshawar.

It also warned landslides would disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell and affect daily routines, weak structures and issued instructions to the deputy commissioners and all concerned authorities to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid and minimize human losses, any damages to property.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner September All Rains

Recent Stories

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan