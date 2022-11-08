Widespread rain, wind, thunderstorm forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday predicted scattered to widespread rain, wind, thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Khyber and Kurram during next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile isolated to scattered rain, wind, thunderstorm is likely to occur in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts with hailstorm at few places.

Isolated rain, wind and thunderstorm occurred at Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar divisions during the last 24 hours. The maximum rainfall was recorded as Balakot 08mm, Chitral 01, Kalam 02, Pattan 10, Mirkhani 01 and Malamjabba 17.

Similarly, the minimum temperature recorded in major cities of the province during the last 24 hours was: Parachinar 05C, Peshawar and Bannu 12, Saidu Sharif, Chitral 07, DI Khan 14, Kalam -01, Dir 05 and Malamjabba 03.