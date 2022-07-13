UrduPoint.com

Widespread Rain, Wind, Thunderstorm Predicted For KP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Widespread rain, wind, thunderstorm predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast widespread rain, wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Buner, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber and Kohat districts during next 24 to 48 hours.

It further said that scattered rain, wind and thunderstorm with one or two heavy falls are expected in Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, North-South Waziristan districts during the period.

It warned that heavy rainfalls may trigger land sliding in the hilly areas, flash flooding in local Nullahs and rivers of the province.

The Met Office said that rain and thundershowers would persist in most parts of the province till July 16 after which hot and humid weather would prevail.

The weather remained humid and partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours, however rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Risalpur, Peshawar, Dir, Kohistan, Kohat, Abbottabad and Bajaur.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner May July

