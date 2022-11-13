UrduPoint.com

Widespread Rain-wind-thunderstorm Predicted

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted mostly cloudy and cold weather and widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm for most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over hilly areas are likely to occur over Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

Similarly, isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Cherat Cantonment, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak and Kohat districts.

