Widespread rain, winds forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Friday forecast widespread rain, wind with isolated hailstorm for all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at a few places in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Shangla, Bunner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mohmand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat & Kurram districts.

It warned that heavy rainfall may trigger land-sliding in the vulnerable areas of Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

During last 24 hours, widespread rain, wind and thunderstorm occurred in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The chief amount of rainfall was recorded as: Kalam 33mm, Mirkhani 18, Malamjaba 14, Chitral, Dir, Pattan 12 (each), Drosh, Bannu 10 (each), Saidu Sharif, Kakul 07 each, Bunner 06, Parachinar 05, Besham 04, Balakot, Cherat 02 each, Peshawar, Timergara and DI Khan 01 each.

The mimimum temperature during the last 24 hours was recorded as: Peshawar 17C, Dir 11, Parachinar 4, Malajabba 4, Kalam 2, DI Khan 19, Chitral 8 and Bannu 12.