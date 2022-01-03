Widespread rain with snow over hills likely in certain areas: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast widespread rain with snow over the hills in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to daily morning report of the regional meteorological center widespread rain with snow over the hills is expected in Malakand, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla,Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mardan Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera,Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat,Bannu, D.

I Khan, Tank, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

On Monday the lowest minimum temperature was recorded-07°C in Kalam.