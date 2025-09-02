Widespread rains forecast for Wednesday; Flood, landslide alerts issued

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls in northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Wednesday, while hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in other parts of the country. Isolated rain-wind/thundershowers are also likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, southern Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may trigger urban flooding and flash floods in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and adjoining areas. Landslides and urban flooding are also expected in Jammu, Bhimber, Mirpur, Kotli, Punch, Haveli, Batagram, Abbottabad, Dir, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding hilly areas.

Road closures due to landslides and mudslides are possible in vulnerable parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir. The public, travelers, and tourists have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected, while heavy falls are also likely at a few places with a 60 percent probability. In Punjab, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls are likely in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, and Hafizabad, while isolated rain is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Rajanpur, and surrounding areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Battagram, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan, and nearby districts, with heavy falls likely at some places.

In Sindh, mostly hot and humid weather is likely, though Sukkur, Ghotki, and Kashmore may receive isolated showers. In Balochistan, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts, while Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, and adjoining areas may receive rain-wind/thundershowers. In Kashmir, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls are expected, while Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to experience partly cloudy weather with isolated rain.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls were reported in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and coastal Sindh.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Islamabad with 100 mm at City, 77 mm at Golra, and 58 mm at Bokra. Narowal received 78 mm, Rawalpindi’s New Katarian 64 mm, and Muzaffarabad Airport 32 mm.

Dalbandin and Nokundi remained the hottest places in the country at 42 degrees Celsius.